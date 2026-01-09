Chh’garh CM assures full support to para archers

Raipur: Para archery athletes Horilal Yadav and Lucky Soni met Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during the Jandarshan programme here on Thursday and sought support ahead of upcoming national and international competitions.

The athletes informed Chief Minister that they are national-level para archers and will participate in the National Archery Championship to be held in Patiala in February. They also expressed their aspiration to compete at international archery events and said they will require high-quality sports equipment to perform at that level.

Assuring them of support, Chief Minister said that all necessary facilities related to archery would be provided to enable them to prepare effectively for competitions.

Chief Minister said the government is promoting sports across disciplines and encouraging athletes to continuously improve their skills. He urged the para archers to focus on rigorous training and aim to bring recognition to Chhattisgarh at national and international platforms.