Chhetri to make India comeback

new delhi: Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of his international retirement to help the national team in the FIFA friendly assignment scheduled this month, the sport’s apex body in the country said on Thursday.

Chhetri returns to the team, which he led for more than a decade, aged 40. “Sunil Chhetri is back. The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March,” the All India Football Federation wrote on X.

Chhetri has been included in coach Manolo Marquez’s list of 26 players for the March FIFA international window.

The move comes less than a year after he announced his retirement after a glorious career. Marquez said: “The qualification for the Asian Cup is crucial for us. I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the national team. He agreed, and so we have

included him.”