Chhangte ‘ready’ to step up as next No. 9 in post Chhetri era

Kolkata: Talented winger Lallianzuala Chhangte “would not mind” stepping up as the next number 9 of the Indian football team, after talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri’s illustrious career comes to an end here on June 6.

Chhetri, who has been a pivotal figure of Indian football for 19 years, is set to make his final appearance in the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium here on June 6.

“Of course, I won’t mind if the team wishes for me to play in the center,” the 27-year-old Chhangte, who plays for Indian Super League final winning side Mumbai FC, said during a media interaction hereon Thursday.

“My height and attributes are suited for a proper number 9. Ultimately, it’s God’s decision, but I would not mind if the country needs me in that role.

“Everyone is sad. But looking at all his achievements, we are happy for him as well. We will miss him a

lot in the dressing room and what he has done for the country. I hope someone will take responsibility,” added Chhangte, who was adjudged the AIFF Player-of-the-Year in 2023.

He further recalled his India debut and how Chhetri boosted his confidence.

“It was very, very interesting. The first time I played for India, he called me and told me to be myself to enjoy the game. It’s a privilege to play alonside him. I want to cherish every single training session with him.”