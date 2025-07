Batumi: Slowly but surely emerging as one of India’s key players, International Master Divya Deshmukh stunned higher-ranked compatriot Harika Dronavalli 2-0 in the tiebreaks to enter the semifinals of the FIDE World Women’s Chess Cup here. Koneru Humpy and Divya have become the two Indians who made it to the semis of the World Cup as this is a part of the new World Championship cycle.