Chennaiyin FC force goalless draw against Mohun Bagan

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC forced a goalless draw in their Indian Super League clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) here on Tuesday.

MBSG are perched at the top with 37 points from 17 games whereas Chennaiyin FC are positioned 10th with 18 points from as many outings.

The game started well for the hosts as the likes of Wilmar Jordan Gil, Connor Shields and Irfan Yadwad posed early threat for Mohun Bagan’s defenders but eventually failed to break through. The game’s first chance fell to Jordan as Kiyan Nassiri stole possession in the danger area before playing the Colombian.