Chennaiyin aim for full points vs Kashi

Chennai: Unbeaten in their last three games, Chennaiyin FC will be eyeing full points against debutants Inter Kashi in what will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin head into the clash on the back of a hard-fought draw against unbeaten FC Goa, a game in which they led until the 88th minute. Reflecting on his side’s recent upturn in form, head coach Clifford Miranda offered a measured assessment of their performance.

“We were very good with the ball (against Goa), we had creative chances, and we were moving the ball well. In the second half, we were unlucky not to have scored a goal. We played well with the ball, we pressed very well in the high block,” he said.

Looking ahead to the challenge, Miranda underlined the competitiveness of the league while also pointing to a familiar face in the opposition dugout—head coach Antonio López Habas, whom he has previously worked with. Despite a mixed start to their campaign, Miranda expects a stern test from the visitors. Joining Miranda at the press conference was midfielder Maheson Singh.