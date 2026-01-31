Chennai Singams beat Delhi Superheros by 48 runs in ISPL

Surat: Chennai Singams delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Delhi Superheros by 48 runs in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 here on Friday.

Riding on a blistering unbeaten 45 from Mohammed Nadeem and a solid 40 from Jagannath Sarkar, Chennai posted a formidable 105/3 before their bowlers dismantled the

Delhi lineup for just 57 runs in 9.2 overs at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

After being put into bat, Chennai Singams overcame an early setback when opener Ketan Mhatre fell for 1 in the first over.