Chelsea two good

Atlanta: Pedro Neto scored in the first half and Enzo Fernández in the 79th minute to give Chelsea a 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC in Group D’s Club World Cup opener.

Chelsea put pressure on LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris early in the match. Neto scored in the 34th minute, picking up a pass from Nicolas Jackson and cutting onto his left foot for a near-post finish on Monday.

There were 22,137 fans in attendance at the 71,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium, many of them backing LAFC. The Black and Gold had positive sparks of energy and possession throughout the first half, but struggled to find any real opportunities in front of goal.

LAFC almost got one back just before the 60-minute mark, but Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez came up with a save to keep Denis Bouanga off the scoresheet. The Black and Gold aimed to get some more experience onto the pitch at the half, bringing on former Chelsea man Olivier Giroud.

Giroud made a stir as he subbed on when he had to wait on the sidelines for a matchday shirt with his name and number. The mixup led to a delay in the start of the second half.

Coming in off the bench, Fernández made no mistake finishing Liam Delap’s cross, adding an insurance goal for The Blues.

In Miami, Benfica overcame a two-goal deficit, getting Ángel Di María’s penalty kick in first-half stoppage time and Nicolás Otamendi’s 84th-minute goal for a 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors in a heated match that included three red cards, four yellows and 22 fouls.

Boca Juniors played in a home-like environment with the Argentine club’s supporters making up most of the 55,574 crowd at Hard Rock Stadium against one of Portugal’s premier teams.

Both teams finished a man down and one Boca player was sent off after he was substituted from the match due to injury on Monday night.

Heavily armed police were present at checkpoints to ensure order for a Boca supporters’ group that is extremely fierce and passionate.