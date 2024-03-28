Chelsea, Lyon advance to Women’s Champions League semi-finals

London: Emma Hayes’ hopes of going out on the ultimate high at Chelsea moved a step closer on Wednesday as the London club reached the Women’s Champions League semi-finals after a 1-1 draw with Ajax.

Chelsea advanced 4-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg in Amsterdam 3-0.

Hayes takes over the U.S. women’s national team at the end of the season, when she will lead its bid to win Olympic gold in Paris.

Before that, she is aiming to win a quadruple of trophies with Chelsea including the Champions League for the first time.

The Women’s Super League champion had effectively secured its place in the next round after a dominant performance in the first leg of the quarterfinals at Ajax. And it extended its overall advantage to 4-0 on aggregate after Mayra Ramirez’s goal in the 33rd minute at Stamford Bridge.

Chasity Grant scored in the 65th to give Ajax some consolation and a 1-1 draw on the night. While Chelsea is searching for its first Women’s Champions League trophy, Lyon is hunting a record-extending ninth. The French champion advanced to the semifinals for a record 13th time after a 4-1 win over Benfica.