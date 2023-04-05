Chelsea, Liverpool draw again to underline sharp decline

Another 0-0 stalemate between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Another match highlighting the sharp decline of two of England’s top teams who, at this rate, are unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea was playing its first game since the firing of Graham Potter on Sunday but little was different under his interim replacement, Bruno Saltor.

Indeed, there was something very familiar about the teams serving up a goalless draw. That has been the score in this fixture in their last four meetings both Premier League matches this season and both domestic cup finals last season, which were ultimately won by Liverpool via penalty shootouts.

The top four, and qualification for the Champions League, is looking increasingly unlikely for both teams.

Liverpool, which ran Manchester City so close for the title last season, is in eighth place and seven points off fourth-place Tottenham. Chelsea, on the back of spending USD 630 million in the last two transfer windows, is four points further back in 11th place.