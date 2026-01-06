Chelsea gives new manager Rosenior a six-year contract

London: Chelsea appointed new manager Liam Rosenior on a six-year deal on Tuesday, hours after his departure from French club Strasbourg amid fans’ unrest.

The attack-minded Rosenior, regarded as a strong developer of young players, becomes the second Black Chelsea coach after Ruud Gullit, and was contracted to 2032.

Rosenior has been praised for turning Strasbourg, which is part of the

same ownership group as Chelsea, into a force in Ligue 1 after a seventh-place finish last season that secured European football.

“Liam has shown that he can build teams with a clear way of playing while setting the highest standards with players on and off the pitch. While there will continue to be a focus on player development, the club’s expectations and ambitions remain high,” Chelsea said.

Rosenior’s previous jobs include a stint as assistant coach at Derby

to Wayne Rooney, who praised his “incredible” work ethic and attention to detail.

The 41-year-old Rosenior has never managed a Premier League club. Chelsea last week parted company with Enzo Maresca, who spent 18 months in charge.

Moving to Chelsea will bring much more visibility and pressure for Rosenior. Rosenior will inherit a team which is capable of high-level success.