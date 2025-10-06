Chelsea beat Liverpool after late Estevao goal and Arsenal top Premier League

London: Estevao struck in added time to inflict a third straight defeat on Premier League champion Liverpool.

The Brazilian teenager slid in at the far post to seal a 2-1 win for Chelsea in a breathless finish at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Estevao’s goal sparked wild celebrations that earned Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca a red card and ensured Liverpool goes into the international break knocked off the top of the standings.

“It is extra special to win like that because you win energy, trust and confidence in the process,” Chelsea assistant Willy Caballero said.

“It is also something unforgettable for Estevao.”

Arsenal was in first place, a point ahead of Liverpool, after beating West Ham 2-0, while Manchester United picked up a crucial win against Sunderland to ease pressure on coach Ruben Amorim.

The tide has turned on Liverpool. After scoring late goals in six of it first seven games, its 100 per cent start to the season was ended by Crystal Palace last week when Eddie Nketiah struck in the seventh minute of stoppage time.agencies