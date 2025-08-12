Chase stars as Windies pull level with Pakistan

Tarouba: Roston Chase and Justin Greaves led West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan with 10 balls to spare in the rain-reduced second One-day International, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Chase’s 49 not out off 47 balls included two sixes and the winning boundary as West Indies scored 184/5 in 33.2 overs on Sunday.

The hosts were chasing a revised target of 181 runs in 35 overs under the DLS method after multiple rain interruptions saw Pakistan’s innings end at 171/7 in 37 overs. Right-arm fast bowler Jayden Seales took 3/23 in seven overs.

West Indies stumbled from 101/3 after 18 overs at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, to 111/5 off 24 overs, including the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford, who hit a 33-ball 45 with three sixes and four fours.

Chase and Greaves (26 off 31) shared a 77-run unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket. West Indies earlier chose to bowl first and Hasan Nawaz again played a key role for Pakistan with 36 not out off 30 deliveries, after his unbeaten 63 in the ODI opener. agencies