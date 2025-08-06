Chappell blasts Eng’s ‘Bazball’

New delhi: “Positive cricket doesn’t mean reckless cricket,” said Australian great Greg Chappell, lambasting England’s ‘Bazball’ philosophy during the high-intensity drawn Test series against India.

In a column, Chappell, while lavishing praise on the young Indian team for being fearless, criticised the Englishmen, particularly Harry Brook, for failing to read situations which required perseverance instead of flashy strokeplay.

“England’s own journey in this series presents a cautionary subplot - one embodied by the brilliant but mercurial Harry Brook, whose virtues I have extolled publicly before,” Chappell, a former India head coach, said.

England were 301/3 in pursuit of 374 when the 26-year-old Brook’s dismissal triggered a collapse on the fourth day of the fifth Test that the hosts lost by six runs on Monday. With that result, India tied the series at 2-2. “Brook’s dismissal at The Oval, with the game finely poised, was symptomatic of the conundrum that is facing the England setup. The “Bazball” philosophy - of fearless, attacking cricket - has revitalised their Test side. But it cannot become an excuse to avoid doing the hard yards.”