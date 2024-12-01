Chandan takes over as BOA president

New Delhi: Revenge was exacted as Chandan Roy Chowdhury went on to become the new Bengal Olympic Association (BOA) president, toppling the incumbent Swapan Banerjee.

Chowdhury had lost to Swapan in the 2016 elections for the general secretary’s post. This time, with stakes even higher, he was not to be denied.

In the general meeting held on Friday, in which 65 members of 36 associations voted, Chowdhury won by 25 votes over Swapan. However, Swapan remained upbeat, asserting that “he isn’t finished yet”. “Winning and losing is part and parcel of sports. I know I have lost but I am not leaving the sporting arena anytime soon,” he told a newspaper.

In other prominent results, the general secretary’s post remained with West Bengal Baseball Association’s Jahar Das, who notched a 41-24 win over Kalyan Chatterjee of the kho-kho association.