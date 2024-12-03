Chandan becomes new BOA president

New Delhi: Chandan Roy Chowdhury defeated the incumbent Swapan Banerjee by a massive margin to become the new Bengal Olympic Association (BOA) president. According to reports, Chowdhury was the frontrunner for the post.

In the general meeting held last week, in which 65 members of 36 associations voted, Chowdhury won by 25 votes over Swapan.

Chowdhury had lost to Swapan in the 2016 elections for the general secretary’s post. This time, with stakes even higher, he was not to be denied. However, Swapan remained upbeat, asserting that “he isn’t finished yet”. “Winning and losing is part and parcel of sports. I know I have lost but I am not leaving the sporting arena anytime soon,” he told a newspaper.

In other prominent results, the general secretary’s post remained with West Bengal aseball Association’s Jahar Das, who notched a 41-24 win over Kalyan Chatterjee of the kho-kho association. TMC’s Biswarup Dey also cruised to a humoungous 52-vote win. Kamal Kr Mohitra (Athletics) won the treasurer’s post.