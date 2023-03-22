Chancellor of SNU Satyam Roychowdhury honoured with ‘Deepak Jyoti Dishari’ award from East Bengal

Satyam Roychowdhury, Techno India Group Managing Director and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University was honoured with “Deepak Jyoti Dishari” Award from East Bengal on the occasion of the 22nd death anniversary of Club’s former secretary Dipak Das.

The programme was held on Wednesday at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra.

Being an ardent Mohun Bagan supporter, receiving an award from a rival club has been a special moment for Roychowdhury. Although he has been a member of East Bengal Club for almost two decades. He has expressed wish of collaborating with the age old club.

“I’m extremely happy to receive this honour from East Bengal Club. Being a Mohun Bagan supporter, this award feels special.

Although I’m a member of East Bengal. I’ve grown up seeing these stalwarts play, started loving football idolizing them. It feels great to stand on the same platform with them to receive this honour,” he said.

The Techno India Group Managing Director also said: “You cannot differentiate Bengalis from football. We breathe football. We bleed football. We have been fighting for football for more than 100 years.”

“Today I’m feeling more honoured to receive this award on the occasion of Paltu Da’s death anniversary.

He has lot of contributions in the club’s development. Snatching footballers from rival’s den to Lata Mangeshkar night, he has given a lot to East Bengal.”

“We already have academies, Sports University is coming up, we would like to have a partnership with East Bengal Club. Recipients of

“Dipak Jyoti Lifetime Achievement” awards are acclaimed writer Manishankar Mukherjee and famous doctor Dr. Sukumar Mukherjee,” he added.

Kolkata’s Mayor, Janab Firhad Hakim graced the occasion.

East Bengal officials including Kalyan Mazumdar, Debabrata Sarkar, Santi Ranjan Dasgupta were also present.

Former footballers such as Shyam Thapa, Bhaskar Ganguly, Manoranjan Bhattacharya, Prasanta Banerjee, Atanu Bhattacharya were also present at the occasion.

East Bengal officials have pledged to turn the table around from the upcoming season.

They have taken an oath to bring back the glorious days of football back.