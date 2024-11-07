Champions Trophy: India likely to play in UAE

Karachi: In an apparent climb down from its earlier stated position, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is willing to make “adjustments” in the schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy which it is hosting with matches involving India taking place in the UAE, according to sources.

It could mean that the tournament may be held in the ‘Hybrid Model’ as the Indian government is

unlikely to allow its team to travel to Pakistan in the existing socio-political environment and security concerns for national team.

The last tournament that Pakistan hosted was the Asia Cup in 2023, conducted in a ‘Hybrid Model’ with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka as the government refused to permit the players’ travel across the border.

“The PCB feels that even if Indian government does not clear the tour to Pakistan slight adjustments can be made to the schedule, as in all probability India would play its matches in Dubai or Sharjah,” a reliable source in the PCB told PTI.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on its part, can’t force any Board to go against its government policy and it will be interesting to see as to when BCCI takes a final call on the matter.