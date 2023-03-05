Champions League elimination games put coach jobs at risk

London: Exiting the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage is never good for a coach’s often shaky job security at Europe’s top clubs.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have earned reputations for burning through top coaches including Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel at both and head into second-leg games trailing 1-0.

Graham Potter has been in charge at Chelsea for just six months though he is under pressure heading into Borussia Dortmund’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Christophe Galtier has PSG leading the French league in his debut season but elimination by Bayern Munich on Wednesday in Germany could put his job at risk. Galtier is the seventh coach in less than 12 years of Qatari ownership in Paris.

Even before the takeover, no coach lasted four full seasons at a club that has had 31 different coaches in its 53-year history. Job insecurity is not unusual among the European elite and the eight coaches whose teams are in Champions League action this week have a combined service time of less than 10 years. That is less than Diego Simeone’s 11-plus years of coaching Atl tico Madrid through a stable era that includes two La Liga titles, two Champions League finals both lost to Real Madrid in games that went to extra time and two Europa League titles.

Rapid turnover in the dugout is working this season for Benfica, which is best set to advance from the four games this week, hosting Club Brugge on Tuesday.