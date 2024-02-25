Champions League: Camara hattrick helps Brest win 3-0 at Strasbourg

Midfielder Mahdi Camara scored a first career hat trick as Brest won 3-0 at Strasbourg in the French league, keeping this season’s surprise front-runner on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Camara scored twice in the first half for second-place Brest, an unheralded side from a port city in Brittany which has never finished higher than eighth in the top flight. Camara then coolly converted a penalty in the 60th minute. He was involved in the buildup to the first goal, too.

Camara did well to win the ball near the edge of the penalty area in the 33rd and, after a shot was charged down, he guided the rebound into the right corner from 20 meters with the aid of a slight deflection.

Seven minutes later, the former Saint-Etienne player showed good technique to control a cross from the right and finish neatly.