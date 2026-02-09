Champion mindset, Mohammad Siraj

Mumbai: Mohammad Siraj has played international cricket, mostly, minus the hype which has been preserved for the superstars. And Siraj has never minded it, what with Jasprit Bumrah the speedster as flavour for all formats. The life of a fast bowler is unpredictable. And wear and tear does take a toll. So, when ‘DSP Siraj’ a title attributed to the cop out of sheer respect was pulled out of cold storage and called up for the ICC T20 World Cup, he was shocked beyond belief.



This is virtually like his off-season, as Siraj has done his duty with Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad and wanted to fly out to see a Real Madrid game in the La Liga in Europe. To say that Siraj had switched off from cricket is not an exaggeration. Luck, or fate, one never knows how it plans out. With Harshit Rana ruled unfit, the selectors and skipper Suryakumar Yadav called Siraj.

Recalling his flight to Mumbai, said Siraj: “I was spending time with my family and got the call.”

He first thought, it was a prank being played, before joining the team in Mumbai. And once Bumrah was ruled out for the opening match as he was unwell, which is attributed to a viral flu raging in Mumbai, Siraj had to grab the white ball.

Call it discipline or dedication, Mohammad Siraj had gone through the match simulation, watched videos, and how to prepare for the Wankhede Stadium wicket. He has almost been forgotten by the BCCI selectors for the T20 internationals. So, this call-up was more than good luck, it was a bit fortuitous. Siraj does not mind it, really. He has been a team man to the core and whatever chances come his way, he is more than happy.

The opening match against the USA was easy, on paper. But Siraj had done his homework, understood the conditions, and what it would be like to bowl on Saturday night. Siraj’s ferocity and accuracy was standout. The T20 format is unforgiving, one bad over and you can be removed from the firing line.

Then again, Siraj knows, despite the success he achieved in the opening match, he may still have to make way for Jasprit Bumrah, should he return for the second match against Namibia in New Delhi on February 12. This is sport, despite success, to play second fiddle, one has to be still ready. Siraj is, and has proved it time and again.

At close to 32, Siraj has been around for a long time. Initial stories of him being an auto rickshaw driver’s son is no longer the headline. That in over nine years of his T20 international career, he has played only 17 matches, sounds odd. Siraj’s philosophy is the best, grab the chance when it comes.

“I have been around for India for almost ten years in international cricket. So, when you get a chance, you know how to prepare yourself,” said Siraj.

These words sound so simple, but the formula is the same for Siraj, match preparation and a mindset which defines his ability to strike hard. Indeed, three wickets was just reward for Siraj on Saturday night against the USA.