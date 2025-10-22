Certainly get drained mentally, says Smith

Sydney: Channeling his complete focus on Test cricket has helped Steve Smith remain fresh through the season, unlike in earlier years when he would be completely drained after playing all three formats with equal intensity.

Smith, who has retired from ODIs, took a break to rejuvenate and is now going to lead Australia in the opening Ashes Test starting November 21 in Perth with regular skipper Pat Cummins still recuperating from a lower back injury.

The 36-year-old now stays in New York during the Australian winter and and hadn’t picked up a bat since August.

“I certainly get drained mentally quicker than I’ve probably used to,” Smith told reporters here after his first training session.

“Ten years ago, I loved to come back and play every single game that I could. Now obviously my Test cricket has taken a huge priority. I know that when I play a lot at the start, by the end of the summer I’m pretty cooked mentally and probably can’t produce the same performances,” Smith recalled his younger days. The conservation of energy and prioritisation of formats has had a positive effect, he said.