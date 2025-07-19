CAS rejects decision in another blow for AIFF, Inter Kashi I-League champs

new delhi: Inter Kashi were on Friday declared I-League champions after the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Appeal Committee’s decision of awarding the title to Churchill Brothers of Goa.

The AIFF had announced Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions after its Appeal Committee ruled against Inter Kashi in a matter related to the fielding of an ‘ineligible player’. The Varanasi club had ended at second spot after points were deducted from their tally. But following an appeal by Inter Kashi, the CAS asked the AIFF to reverse its decision of awarding the 2024-25 season title to Churchill.

“The AIFF shall forthwith declare Inter Kashi FC as winner of the I-league 2024-25 season,” the Lausanne-based CAS said in its order.

“The appeal filed on 4 June 2025 by Inter Kashi FC against the decision issued on 31 May 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All-India Football Federation is partially upheld.

“The decision issued on 31 May 2025 by the Appeal Committee of the All India Football Federation is set aside,” said the CAS award handed by sole arbitrator Frans de Weger of the Netherlands.

This is, in fact, the second appeal won by Inter Kashi against the AIFF Appeals Committee’s decision, having already secured a favourable verdict last month.

Inter Kashi thus won the I-League title in its second season of featuring in the second tier club competition of the country. They had finished fourth in their maiden I-League season in 2023-24.

Under the rules, Inter Kashi will be promoted to the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL) in 2025-26 season though the event is on “hold” due to the uncertainty over the issue of the renewal of Master Rights Agreement -- to expire on December 8 -- between the AIFF and the organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).