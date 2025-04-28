CAS puts hold on Churchill’s I-League title

New Delhi: The drama surrounding this season’s I-League title continued as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Sunday stayed the decision of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to declare Churchill Brothers of Goa as the champions on an application filed by Inter Kashi.

The AIFF, on April 18, belatedly announced Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions after the its Appeals Committee ruled against second-placed Inter Kashi, who had then knocked the doors of the world’s highest sports tribunal based in Switzerland.

In an order passed “on request for provisional measures”, Elizabeth Steiner, the Deputy President of the Appeals Arbitration Division of the CAS, also barred the AIFF from conducting any medal ceremony till the case is decided.

“The decision rendered by the Appeal Committee of All India Football Federation rendered on 18 April 2025 is stayed,” Elizabeth Steiner said in an ‘ex parte’ order.

“The All India Football Federation is ordered not to declare the winner of the I-League

2024/2025 or organise a medal ceremony for the I-League 2024-25 until the present arbitration has been concluded,” said the Austrian jurist.

In ‘ex parte’ order, the proceeding or action involves only one party without notice to the other. These orders are in place only until further hearings can be held.

The CAS granted the respondents, including the AIFF and Churchill Brothers “a time limit to file a full reply to the application for provisional measures until 29 April 2025.”

“The costs of the present Order shall be determined in the final award or in any other final disposition of this arbitration,” the order said. Churchill Brothers had finished provisionally on top of the table with 40 points after the final round on April 6. But, their title and Indian Super League promotion were subject to the outcome of Inter Kashi’s disputed points from their January 13 match against Namdhari SC, which the latter had won 2-0.