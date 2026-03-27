Carolina Marin hangs up racquet

new delhi: One of badminton’s all-time greats, Carolina Marin on Thursday announced her retirement due to a persistent knee injury, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career that has an Olympic gold medal and three World Championship titles.

In a video message shared on her social media accounts, captioned “My journey ends here”, the former World No. 1 Spaniard said the recurring injury had forced her to take the difficult call, opting to prioritise her long-term health over a final appearance on court. “My journey in professional badminton has come to an end and therefore I will not be competing in the European Championships in Huelva,” Marin said. “I wanted us to see each other for the last time on a track.”