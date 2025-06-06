Carlsen’s meltdown vs Gukesh an insecurity?

Stavanger: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen’s fiery reaction after losing to D Gukesh in Norway Chess here was probably because he saw his authority in the game being challenged by someone so young, feels five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who also indicated that FIDE could discuss the incident “very soon”.

Frustrated by the loss to Gukesh in Round 6 of the Norway Chess, Carlsen slammed his fist on the table sending the pieces flying all over before shouting “Oh my God” and leaving the playing arena in a hurry, as millions of followers across the world watched the spectacle – some bewildered, some bemused.

Anand, who is known for his calm demeanour and gentlemanly style, said the 34-year-Norwegian desperately wanted to win against the Indian world champion and “draw some line in the sand”.

“But it (beating Gukesh) mattered a lot to him. Even if all the other games he’s kind of going through emotions (here)… But in this game (against Gukesh), I think something he wanted to establish. He wanted to draw some line in the sand and tell all these kids ‘hang on a few years’, whatever. But this meant a lot. I think a 2-0 (win against Gukesh) here, he would have been very, very happy,” Anand said on Wednesday.