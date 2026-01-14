Carlsen to compete in Norway Chess

New Delhi: Chess icon Magnus Carlsen has put to rest speculation over his participation in the upcoming Norway Chess tournament, with the 20-time world champion across formats confirming he will compete in the elite event, which is set to shift from its traditional base in Stavanger to Oslo.

Having never missed his home tournament in the last 13 years, Carlsen had cast doubts over his participation this year after expressing a desire to gradually move away from classical chess. Norway Chess is a classical-format event and Carlsen has won it seven times.

“Magnus Carlsen is the first player to publicly confirm his participation in Norway Chess 2026. The remaining participants will be announced in the coming weeks,” said a release.

The announcement, however, ended all uncertainty, with the world No. 1 Carlsen, fresh from a grand double at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha, set to defend the title in the May 25-June 5 tournament.

The tournament is expected to once again see Indian players compete at the venue as they look to break new ground. No Indian has ever won the prestigious title so far.