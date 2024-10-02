Carlos Alcaraz rallies past Jannik Sinner

Beijing: Carlos Alcaraz won seven straight points in the decisive tiebreaker to beat top-ranked Jannik Sinner 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) and win the China Open on Wednesday, extending his recent mastery over his biggest rival — who is dealing with an ongoing doping case. The third-ranked Alcaraz has now won all three of his meetings with Sinner this year, having also come out on top in semifinals at Indian Wells and the French Open.

Alcaraz also ended Sinner’s winning streak at 14 matches and denied the Italian three straight titles after trophies in Cincinnati and at the U.S. Open.

Sinner had to refocus after the World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Saturday that it was appealing a decision to clear him of wrongdoing following two positive steroid tests.