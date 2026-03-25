Captains’ meet: IPL to deliberate Impact Sub rule

Mumbai: The IPL captains’ meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) will be held here on Wednesday ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, and the confab will hold discussion on matters such as impact substitute rule and code of conduct.

The captains’ meeting with the BCCI is a norm and the meeting here will be addressed by former India player Javagal Srinath and Nitin Menon, who are the heads of match referees and umpires panels respectively. “There is nothing new in the regulations this year. Some of the captains and coaches are new and it is important to inform them about the rules,” a BCCI said.

Among the points to be discussed also are two bouncers per over, checks for the size of the bat, replacement of the ball when it is lost or unfit for play, retired out calls, and use of saliva. The ban on using saliva to shine the ball, in effect in international cricket from September 2022, was lifted from IPL ahead of the 2025 edition.

In contrast, some important decisions were taken during the 2025 captains’ meeting, and the permission to use of saliva after obtaining consensus from 10 captains was the most significant among them.

It was also decided to give the team bowling second the option to request a ball change once after the 10th over. This was done to address challenges posed by dew during the evening matches.

As per the rule, the bowling captain can make the ball-change request, regardless of whether there is visible dew or not, but the on-field officials will select the new ball.

It was also decided to expand the DRS’ scope by including height-based no-ball reviews and wide-ball reviews outside the off-stump, using Hawk-Eye and ball-tracking technology.