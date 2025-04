Capital gain for Titans?

Ahmedabad: Mitchell Starc’s mastery of death overs will be up against Mohammed Siraj’s artistry when the high-flying Delhi Capitals take on an equally well-placed Gujarat Titans in a high-voltage top-of-the-table IPL clash here on Saturday.

The Capitals sit pretty at the top with 10 points from six games, while the Titans trail close behind with eight from as many outings.

Confidence in the Delhi camp would be soaring after their dramatic Super Over win over Rajasthan Royals, another heist scripted under pressure with Starc at the heart of it.

The Australian left-arm quick bowled three overs of pinpoint yorkers, including a nerve wracking Super Over, to turn the game on its head.

Having skipped the Champions Trophy to freshen up after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Starc has returned to the IPL recharged and razor sharp.

With 10 wickets at an economy just over 10, he’s led the DC pace unit featuring Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma. If Starc can conjure another match-defining spell, it could be the edge that Delhi needs.

His battle with Gujarat Titans’ top order, led by skipper Shubman Gill, the consistent Sai Sudharsan, and Ashes rival Jos Buttler, could prove pivotal.

So far, the trio has carried the bulk of the batting load, with at least one of them notching a half-century in every match.

The GT middle-order, largely untested, faltered when finally called upon against Lucknow Super Giants, resulting in a defeat. If Delhi can crack that top-order code early, the ripple effect could tilt the contest in their favour.

On the other hand, Siraj used his time away from the game to iron out flaws and the results are showing.

Refreshed and raring, Siraj has emerged as the cornerstone of Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack this season.

With his Test-match lengths and ability to generate movement off the deck, he has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 8.50, particularly excelling in the Powerplay.

Up against him will be Delhi’s relatively inexperienced opening duo of Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has struggled for rhythm, and the promising Abishek Porel.

“Yes, the numbers this year haven’t been his best compared to last year but we as a side believe that he is someone who is likely to be a player who can always come good for us at any given time,” said DC head coach Hemang Badani.