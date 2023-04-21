‘Can’t tell people how to tackle extra pace, you have to work it out’

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has urged the young Indian batters in his side to devise their own methods to counter express pace as it is a skill that can’t be taught.

Warner, DC’s leading run-scorer with 285 from six games, did the star turn with his fourth half-century that was largely responsible for his team’s first victory this IPL on Thursday night.

However, Indian batters have cut a sorry figure as Prithvi Shaw (47 from 6 games), Sarfaraz Khan (34 from 2 games), Yash Dhull (3 from 2 games), Aman Khan (30 from 4), Abhishek Porel (33 from 4 games) have all had issues against pace and spin.

“To be honest, we don’t have too many discussions as you have to back your skills and I can’t tell people how to bat. You have to actually work it out,” Warner was very straight in his reply when asked if he has had conversations with Shaw and company.

Technique is an individual aspect of anyone’s game. “If you have to face fast bowli

ng and guys who are bowling 150 kmph, you got to have technique and method to score. If they keep coming at you and bowl into your rib-cage, you have to find a way how to score and if you can get one boundary, then they will start bowling into your areas,” said the Australia international and multiple World Cup winner.

Warner gave an interesting theory about playing the short ball. “In the nets ,it is very difficult to practice

(short pitched bowling) and even in Australia we don’t practice playing short balls.

It’s my feeling that if you practice short ball all the time in the nets, you become tentative in match.

“It’s a reaction skill you have to remember. The bowler gets to bowl only one (short ball) max per over.

That’s a good thing for batters.”