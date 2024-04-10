Candidates Chess: Gukesh downs Abasov to jump into joint lead with Nepomniachtchi

Grandmaster D Gukesh grabbed a share of the lead alongside Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi by becoming the only Indian to post a win in the fifth round of the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament, outwitting Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in a hard-fought contest here.

With nine rounds still to come in the double round-robin event, the 17-year-old Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi share the top spot with 3.5 points and they are followed by top-seeded American Fabio Caruana half a point behind.

American Hikaru Nakamura was the other winner on the day against Firouza Alireza of France while Indian teen R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with overnight sole leader Nepomniachtchi.

Vidit Gujrathi also put an end to his losses by settling for a draw with Caruana. Praggnanandhaa and Nakamura share the fourth spot with 2.5 points followed closely by Gujrathi on two points. Alireza and Abasov share the last position on 1.5 points apiece.

In the Women’s competition, nothing changed in terms of standings with all the four games ending in draws.

Praggnanandhaa’s sister R Vaishali could not dent the defenses of Anna Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy recovered with a draw against Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia. Tournament leader Zhongyi Tan of China was held to a draw by the continuously improving Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria and Russian Kateryna Lagno signed peace with Tingjie Lei of China.

Tan remained in front following the drawing melee with 3.5 points in her kitty and Goryachkina inched up to 3 points to remain right behind the leader.

Lagno, Vaishali and Salimova shared the third spot with 2.5 points, half a point ahead of H