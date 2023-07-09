Canada Open: Sen sails into final, Sindhu suffers SF loss

Calgary: Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen stormed into the final of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto here.

Sen, who has slipped to world number 19 after struggling to find his form early in the season, saw off the world number 11 Japanese 21-17 21-14 to enter his second Super 500 final and first BWF summit clash in over a year.

The 21-year-old Indian, who claimed a bronze at the 2021 World Championships, will face China’s Li Shi Feng in the final on Sunday.

“It was a pretty bad start, I couldn’t control the shuttle well. The moment I got the rhythm at the net (it got better). Near-perfect netplay was the key and we were both trying to do that,” Sen said.

“Eventually I took control at the net, the smashes were also working. Overall, good tactical game I played and I’m happy with my performance.”

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, however, couldn’t produce her best and went down 14-21 15-21 to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her women’s singles semifinal.

A former world number 6, Sen had undergone a nose surgery for a deviated septum after the World Championships last August and took a lot of time to recover post treatment.

Sen last played a final at the Commonwealth Games in August last year. After a series of early exits from tournaments, he showed signs of recovery when he reached the semifinals of the Thailand Open.

Sen has a 4-2 head-to-head record against his Li Shi Feng, the reigning All-England champion. Sen had defeated him recently at the Thailand Open. Sen struggled to find his length early on and sprayed the shuttle long and at the net to find himself 0-4 down but he slowly engaged his rival in rallies by taking charge of the net to catch up at 8-8.

Nishimoto managed to hold a slender 11-10 lead at the interval after Sen sprayed one at the net but the Indian turned the tables soon after resumption and kept moving ahead.

His trademark smashes, net play and precision in returns helped him to stay a step ahead, as he wrapped up the game when his opponent hit

long.