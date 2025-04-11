Can KKR lord over Super Kings?

kolkata: In a high-stakes IPL encounter on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against a struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side, with both teams desperate to revive their campaigns.

With ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni likely making a late appearance as finisher, the spotlight will be on the home team and its battle-hardened veteran.

KKR, bruised by a close defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), are eager to bounce back. Despite a poor overall record against CSK—just 10 wins in 28 matches—they’ll look for an opportunity to strike with the defending champions looking out of rhythm.

Bowling remains a concern for the Knights. Their attack crumbled under LSG’s onslaught, with only Varun Chakravarthy offering any resistance. On a traditionally slow but less spin-friendly Chepauk surface, discipline in bowling and smart team selection will be key. Spencer Johnson may need to be rested, with Moeen Ali presenting a more tactical option. Up the order, Rahmanullah Gurbaz could bring fresh energy and fearlessness, potentially becoming the X-factor.

If KKR chase, deploying Angkrish Raghuvanshi as an Impact Player makes sense —though his youthful aggression may need taming. In the middle and lower-order, the burden can’t fall solely on Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer. Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh must step up. CSK, with just one win so far, are clearly not the force of old. While Dhoni continues to thrill in short bursts, the team needs more from its top-order. Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Shivam Dube showed promise in recent outings, but consistency is missing.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out for the season and the onus is now on Dhoni.

Their bowling unit—featuring Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary and Matheesha Pathirana—will likely remain unchanged.