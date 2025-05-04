Can KKR keep flickering playoffs hopes alive vs RR?

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders could still reach the playoffs this season, but they have to fight off two opponents on Sunday – Rajasthan Royals and poor form at home. Eden Gardens, traditionally KKR’s fort, has felt less like a home this season having managed just one win in four matches and one match being abandoned. Sunday would mark their penultimate home game and KKR would love to come out of it unscathed. The Knights could still reach the playoffs if they win all four of the games, taking them to 17 points, beginning with RR. With the Rajasthan outfit already out of the tournament, they could play spoilsport and redeem some self-respect. KKR should also be worried about their consistency. They have not stitched together two or three wins on a trot this season. Ramanullah Gurbaz found some form in the last match, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh have shown some spark. But Venkatesh Iyer remains a big worry. Would they dare to drop him is a big question. With Anukul Roy contributing meaningfully, Ramandeep Singh could sit this one out.

With three foreigners already selected, the fourth spot could be a toss-up between Rovman Powell and Moeen Ali. The traditionally slow pitch and capability with bat and ball could tilt the scales slightly in favour of RR. A loss would not eliminate KKR outright, but it would leave them hanging by a thread, something that the team management won’t want. Moreover, they are up against a side that is hurting, being eliminated from the tournament after a bright start. The highs against Gujarat Titans were swamped by the ignominy against Mumbai Indians. With Sanju Samson still injured and Sandeep Sharma out of the tournament, it will be difficult for RR. But on their day, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal could do miracles. With nothing more to lose, they could be a dangerous pack of players looking to salvage some self-respect. Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Madhwal all have the capacity to turn matches on their heads. The turf and Norwesters will be an issue that both teams will have to keep in mind. The pitch looked dry and looked to help spin, while weather forecasts said that a couple of thunderstorms are due tomorrow night.