Can Jamil revive India’s Asian Cup fortunes?

New Delhi: Khalid Jamil will have the tough task of reversing India’s poor performances in recent past.

After losing 0-1 to lower-ranked Hong Kong in an away match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on June 10, the country has been left in danger of missing out on qualifying for the continental showpiece in 2027.

After the CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan beginning August 29, India play their AFC Asian Cup qualifying round games on October 9 and 14 -- against Singapore home and away. After that, India face Bangladesh on November 18 -- away match -- and Hong Kong on March 31, 2026 at home. India are currently at the bottom of the group table.