Can England rise from the ‘Ashes’ against depleted Australians?

Perth: The build-up to the Ashes series starting Friday began at the end of July 2023 following one of the more acrimonious Test cricket series between England and Australia.

Ben Stokes and his England lineup won that test at The Oval in South London but it wasn’t enough to reclaim the Ashes from the Aussies, who won the first two Tests and drew the fourth in a five-match series to retain the old urn.

Cue to Perth Stadium, Day 1 of a possible 25 spanning seven weeks and five cities.

There are some big questions in play. Can an ageing, understrength Australia continue an unbeaten run in home Ashes Tests that dates to the 2010-11 series? Can Stokes inspire an end to that long drought for England? Can Joe Root, the world’s No. 1-ranked test batter, finally post an Ashes century in Australia?

Stokes knows the record: 13 losses, two draws and no wins in England’s last 15 Tests Down Under. He’s thinking more about the 2010-11 squad that beat the Australians 3-1.

“I’ve come here absolutely desperate to get home on that plane in January as one of the lucky few captains from England who have come here and been successful,” he said. “A lot has been spoken of about the history and how it has gone for England — this is our chance to create our own.”

In a bid to break the drought, England are likely to start a pair of express pace bowlers in conditions expected to suit them. Jofra Archer is primed to do well and 35-year-old Mark Wood recovered from a minor hamstring strain to be including in the squad.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood will be missing the first test because of injuries, leaving Australia’s attack without half of its frontline bowlers.

The remaining half — left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc and offspinner Nathan Lyon — are confident that the team can win on what is expected to be a fast, bouncy pitch in Perth. Brendan Doggett is set to make his test debut alongside fellow fast bowler Scott Boland, making it the first time the men’s test XI will contain two players with Australian

Indigenous heritage.