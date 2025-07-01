‘Call on Bumrah in next 24 hrs’

Birmingham: A call on premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah playing the second Test will be taken in the next 24 hours but India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate is pretty sure that his team will take the field with two spinners at Edgbaston.

There is a growing clamour to include wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven but to maintain the batting depth, Washington Sundar is also in the mix to start alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

“He’s available for the game obviously. We know from the start he’s only going to play three out of the five. He’s had eight days to recover from the last test,” said Doeschate But given conditions and workload and how we think we can best manage for the next four games, we haven’t made a call on that. We’re going to see what the other guys are with their workload as well.”