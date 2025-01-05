Calcutta’s Amara Singh Shines at Junior Nationals Equestrian Championship 2024

Kolkata: Calcutta’s 12-year-old Amara Singh has brought laurels to the city by excelling at the Junior Nationals Equestrian Championship, held at the Army Polo and Riding Club (APRC) in Delhi 21-30 December 2024. Competing in the Children 2 category, Amara clinched the team gold and an individual silver in showjumping, marking a stellar achievement in the sport.

Born and bred in Kolkata, Amara’s equestrian journey began at the Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) before moving to Champions Ranch, where she trained under Mamata Choraria. These early years laid the foundation for her impressive achievements. Riding her trusted partner, Chrispin 14, Amara displayed exceptional skill, determination, and poise under pressure.

Her success is a testament to her rigorous training under the guidance of esteemed coaches Lt. Col. Kunal Malik and Olympian Imtiaz Anees. She trains with Anees at Seahorse Equestrian in Nargol, Gujrat and sharpens her skills with Lt. Col. Malik during her time in NCR. Amara attributed her achievements to her dedicated team, the unwavering support of her family, and her love for Chrispin 14.

She often travels to camps alone for months and yet manages to study whilst on the road and between training. With this victory, Amara Singh has emerged as a rising star in India’s equestrian community, and all eyes are on her promising future in the sport.