Calcutta Rowing Club set to host 3rd International Friendship Sculling Regatta starting from Nov 27

Kolkata: With expectations over 100 participants from various countries, the Calcutta Rowing Club will host the third International Friendship Sculling Regatta starting from November 27 to 30th.

The theme of the regatta is “The Power of Friendship,” which emphasises the importance of camaraderie within the global rowing community.

“We are aiming to expand our reach for this upcoming event. We expect over 100 participants from various countries, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, USA, South Africa and prominent scullers from India,” the statement issued by Calcutta Rowing Club read.

The previous two regattas had attracted 65 participants from the UK (including clubs from London, Molesey, and Southampton) and Auckland.

This year’s regatta will feature three competitive events -- singles(1X), doubles (2X), and quads (4X). There are three Members of CRC who represented India in the 1982 Asian Games -- Capt Girish Phadnis, S.R Kalidas and Ranjan Banerjee. All of them have received confirmation from 5 more 1982 Asian games participants who cumulated to position of Generals in the services of the Indian Army. “We also have Jack Beaumont from UK (Leander’s Club) who is a Olympian who participated in the 2020 tokyo Olympics winning the silver in the Mens Quadruople and Bajrang Lal Thakkar, a Asian Games Gold medallist in the Sculls event 2010,” it read further. The Calcutta Rowing Club was established in 1858 by British expatriates in Kolkata, holds the distinction of being one of the oldest rowing clubs in Asia.