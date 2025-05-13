CA leaves return decision with players

Sydney: Cricket Australia on Tuesday said it will support its players’ “individual decisions” on returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL), even as the resumption of the T20 tournament is set to clash with preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The BCCI on Monday decided to resume the IPL season across six venues from May 17 with the final slated for June 3.

The development leaves Australia’s and South Africa’s Test regulars in a dilemma, as the WTC final between the two nations is slated to begin on June 11 at Lord’s.

“Following the announcement that the IPL will resume on Saturday, Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” CA said in a statement.