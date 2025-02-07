BWF to test new scoring system

new delhi: With an aim to attract new audience to the sport and make the matches shorter, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is set to trial a new 3x15 scoring system in selected competitions for at least six months, starting April this year. The existing format offers 21-point best-of-three-game matches (3x21).

The BWF Council, the decision-making body of the world governing body, endorsed the 3x15 scoring system, which is already part of the Alternative Laws of Badminton, to replace the current scoring system during its meeting in Kuala Lumpur in November.

“As part of its due diligence, BWF Council approved a plan to practically test the 3 x 15 (setting to 21) system at selected Continental Championships, Grade 3 tournaments, national and international leagues, and national tournaments from approximately April to September/October 2025,” BWF said.

Explaining the reasons behind selecting the new scoring system, BWF stated: “Compared to the current system, 3x15 has fewer points per game, which increases the probability that each point will be more exciting.”