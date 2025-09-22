Burke hits Bundesliga hat trick as Union Berlin beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3

Berlin: Scottish forward Oliver Burke scored a Bundesliga hat trick as Union Berlin delivered a master class in counterattacking soccer before holding on to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 away on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Ilyas Ansah also starred, capitalizing on a mix-up in the Frankfurt defense to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

Ansah was involved again before Serbian forward Andrej Ilic sent Burke through for his first goal in the 32nd.

Nathaniel Brown pulled one back before the break but Frankfurt’s hopes of an equalizer were dented when Ansah got up after a foul and eluded two defenders before playing the ball out to Ilic, who crossed for Burke to make it 3-1 in the 53rd.

Ilic also set up the next goal three minutes for his fourth assist. Burke finished with a delicate chip over Kaua Santos in the Frankfurt goal.

One young Frankfurt fan cried in disappointment.

But Can Uzun pulled one back in the 80th and Frankfurt got a penalty when Jonathan Burkardt went down spectacularly. Leopold Querfeld had his hand near the Frankfurt forward’s neck and was penalized after a VAR check. Burkardt stayed cool to score from the spot

in the 87th.