‘Bumrah will go down as one of the greatest pacers’

Adelaide: Australia batter Travis Head feels Jasprit Bumrah will go down as “one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game” and said he’ll proudly tell his grandchildren about the formidable challenge of facing the Indian pace maestro.

Bumrah reinforced his status as the best bowler in the world with a stunning performance in the opening Test in Perth which India won by 295 runs.

“Jasprit will go down as probably one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game. I think we’re finding that at the moment -- how challenging he can be, and it’s nice to play against that,” Head told reporters on Monday.

“It’s gonna be nice to go back and look at your career and go tell the grandkids that you faced him. So not a bad series of playing with him. Hopefully I’ll face a few more times, but he has been challenging,” he added.

Bumrah, who was captaining the visiting side, led from the front with a match-haul of 8/72, including several pivotal wickets, showcasing his exceptional form. His stellar performance was a testament to his remarkable consistency this year. Earlier this year, he was named Player-of-the-Series in the T20 World Cup, where he played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign.

Head was the sole Australian batter to get a fifty in Perth as the top order comprising the likes of Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne struggled but the explosive middle-order batter is certain his teammates won’t be approaching him for tips.

“They are not coming to me for batting tips, that’s for sure. Everyone goes about it in different ways. We’ll have a chat over the next three or four days.

“(Bumrah) is so unique, and that’s with any of the bowlers, really. Every (batter) picks up different cues and goes about it in a different way.”

The Australian squad reconvened on Monday after a short break. The two sides will now play a pink ball Test in Adelaide from Friday at the same venue where India were all out for 36 in their previous visit in 2020. Recalling that match, Head said, “I remember that it was a quick test, so it was good. We got to enjoy all of the bits of Adelaide afterwards.

“It’ll be nice to do that again. Don’t know if we can revisit. It wouldn’t take very long to watch it. I don’t think that will happen this week.”

While India played a day-night pink-ball game against the Prime Ministers XI over the weekend, Australia last played a pink ball Test in January.