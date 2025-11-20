Bumrah to skip SA ODIs?

Guwahati: With next year’s T20 World Cup taking precedence, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, currently recuperating from a quadriceps injury, is unlikely to feature in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa starting November 30, and is expected to focus solely on the shortest format for now.

In keeping with workload management for frontline pacers, spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to be rested from the three-match ODI series, which carries little significance in the build-up to the T20 showpiece.

Hardik sustained quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai last September and incidentally missed the final against Pakistan.

“Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment,” said

a BCCI source.