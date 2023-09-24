Bumrah rested for 2nd ODI, to rejoin team in Rajkot

Indore: Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Sunday rested for the second ODI against Australia here with Prasidh Krishna replacing him in the playing XI.

Making the announcement before toss at the Holkar Stadium here, the BCCI said Mukesh Kumar was drafted in the squad as Bumrah’s replacement.

Bumrah will be back for the final ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday along with Team India regulars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya who all were rested from the first two games.

“Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management.

“Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah’s replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot,” said the BCCI. Bumrah, who made his comeback from a back surgery with the T20s in Ireland last month, seems to be back to his best. The 29-year-old was impressive in India’s victorious campaign in Asia Cup.