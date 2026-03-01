Bumrah, Pandya strike as West Indies reach 125/4 after 15 overs against India

Kolkata: Jasprit Bumrah rocked West Indies with twin strikes in an over and Hardik Pandya took one as the Caribbean side reached 125/4 after 15 overs in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

The Indian ace had Shimron Hetmyer caught behind for a 12-ball 27 (1 four, 2 sixes) in the 12th over for a vital breakthrough.

Hetmyer went for a pull on a shortish delivery but the ball took a faint inside edge before settling in Sanju Samson’s gloves. The batter unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.

Bumrah then surprised Roston Chase (40 off 25 balls; 5 fours, 1 six) with a short ball and had the West Indies batter caught by Suryakumar Yadav at cover.

In the 13th over, Sherfane Rutherford had a close shave when a powerful hit burst through a leaping Tilak Varma’s hands for a six off Axar Patel. But Pandya had him caught behind for 14 in the 15th over.

Jason Holder (6 batting) was accompanied by Rovman Powell batting on 3 at the end of 15 overs.