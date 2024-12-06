Bumrah nominated for Player of the Month

Dubai: Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday nominated as one of the three contenders to win the ICC player of the month award for November following his magnificent performance in India’s massive win by 295 runs over Australia in Perth while captaining the side.

Bumrah led the Indian team in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener of the five-match Test rubber due to the birth of his second child. The peerless fast bowler was nominated along with South African left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and Pakistan’s Haris Rauf.