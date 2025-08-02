Bumrah no-show casts shadow on his future

london: India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah not taking part in the series decider against England at The Oval has sparked a debate over his Test future.

Considering his injury-ravaged body, it is highly unlikely that Bumrah would ever be fully available for a five-match series in the foreseeable future. The next such assignment isn’t until 2027, at home against Australia.

He made himself available for three Tests out of five in England and stuck to his side of the bargain but the followers of the game including greats like Anil Kumble were left wanting more with the series on the line in the final Test. Him being released from squad on Friday also had the tongues wagging.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate called the subject of Bumrah’s availability a complex one but considering the risks associated with his fragile back following two surgeries, the team management decided to honour the pace spearhead’s decision that he took before the start of the series. In the near future, India play only two-match Test series against the West Indies and South Africa while the important white ball commitments include the Asia Cup in September and the T20 World Cup at home early next year.

“There is an Asia Cup around the corner, the T20 World Cup is also there. He would want to play those events. Considering his body, he can’t play every game. He needs to be managed with extra care. Playing him at The Oval would have been a huge risk. Going forward, there needs to be a clear plan on how to manage Bumrah’s Test career,” said a BCCI source.

The 31-year-old Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs across three Tests and took 14 wickets including two five-wicket hauls at Leeds and Lord’s. India’s only win of the series thus far came at Edgbaston where Bumrah was rested.