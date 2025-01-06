‘Bumrah made Oz top-order look silly’

Sydney: Former captain Ricky Ponting on Sunday lauded India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his stupendous haul of 32 wickets in the five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying he made the Australian top-order batters “look silly at different times”.

No doubt, it’s probably the best series of fast bowling I’ve ever seen. Yes, they had good conditions, the fast bowlers, for most of this series. But when you watched him (Bumrah) bowl compared to anyone else in the series, he made batting look so much harder,” Pontold the ICC website. “There’s a lot of quality batting in that Australian top-order as well but he (Bumrah) made all of them at different times look

silly,” he added.